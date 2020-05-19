|
Charlene N. Bell
Chillicothe - Charlene N. Bell, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away 11:38 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 in Bristol Village.
She was born February 18, 1936 in Londonderry to the late Lawrence and Autie Thacker Dye. On November 10, 1954, she married John B. "Jack" Bell who preceded her in death January 3, 2015.
Surviving sons, Jon A. (Deana) Bell, of Chillicothe and Steven D. (Natalie) Bell, of Glouster; grandchildren, Joshua (Tessa) Bell, Lauren (John) Arthurs, Eric (Laurel) Lenox, Steven "Gus" (Angela) Bell, Andrew Bell and Zachary Bell; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine Counts, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Bell; brothers, Omar, Glen and Rex Dye.
Charlene was a former treasurer at Ross County Board of Education and retired treasurer of the Southeastern Local School District. She was a 1954 graduate of Southeastern High School and a former member of the Ross County Board of Health. She was a member of Brookside Church of CCU and recently attended God's Community Outreach.
A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Londonderry Cemetery with Pastor Woodrow Wilson officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to a hospice of your choice.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020