Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Springbank United Methodist Church at Yellowbud
Yellowbud, OH
Lockbourne - Charles B. Lutz, Jr., 75, of Lockbourne, OH, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus.

Charles was born April 23, 1943, in East Liverpool, OH to Charles B. and Virginia Clarice Dearth Lutz.

He is survived by three daughters, Melissa Moore, Marianne Lutz, and Jennie (Shannon) Claytor all of Florida; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Lutz of Washington C.H. and a brother, John Raymond of Jeffersonville.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Springbank United Methodist Church at Yellowbud. Burial will follow in the Springbank Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church immediately prior to the service on Tuesday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
