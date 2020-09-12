Charles Benjamin Schrader
Chillicothe - Charles Benjamin Schrader, Jr., 87, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday morning September 11, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born May 28, 1933 the son of Charles Benjamin Schrader and Goldie (Hollis) Schrader and known his whole life as "Charlie".
Charlie married his beloved wife Carolyn (Wolford) Schrader on August 14, 1957 who preceded him in death on July 6, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Schrader; brother, Carl Schrader; and a great granddaughter, Regan Elizabeth-Jane Burt.
He is survived by his children, Karen (Rick) Hay, Charlene (Lon Fout) Schrader and Charles (Carol "Susie") Schrader III; grandchildren, Shannon Uhrig, David (Jelynne) Hay, Chad Baldwin, Charles Schrader IV and Justin Schrader; great grandchildren, Phillip Burt, Jr., Jordan Schrader, Tyler Baldwin, Aubrey Baldwin and Elijah Hay.
Charlie proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War and after the War in the Marine Corps Reserves. He was a longtime employee of the Mead Corporation from where he retired, and belonged to the United Steel Workers Union Local #731. Charlie was a founding member of the Springfield Township Fire Department. He belonged to the Logan Elm Masonic Lodge, #624 and Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus and was also a member of the American Legion Post 62.
Charlie was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He loved football games, especially, The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He loved family gatherings and fish fries.
Charlie will be sadly missed by his family and the many friends he made throughout his life.
At his request, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
