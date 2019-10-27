Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
1926 - 2019
Chillicothe - Charles Bucy, 93, died at 6:54pm on October 24, 2019, at his residence.

He was born October 15, 1926, in Ross County to the late Charles E. and Dora J. (Compton) Bucy. On May 17, 1946, he married the former Shirley Mae Mursett, who preceded him in death December 30, 2006.

Surviving are their children: Kit H. (Sandy) Bucy, Michael C. (Sieanna) Bucy, Cynthia A. (Chris) Chambers, Anita L. Handy, and Charlene D. (Robert) Green; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers Carl, Robert and Russell Bucy; sisters Dorothy McVicker, Irene Lowery and Jean Foor; and a son-in-law Gurnie Handy.

Charlie served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He was a founding partner of the former Bucy & Hill Construction Co. and later a partner in Heritage Construction.

His funeral service will be held at 7pm Thursday, October 31, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with his daughter, Rev. Cynthia Chambers, officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7pm Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308-A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
