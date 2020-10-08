1/1
Adelphi - Charles D. "Chuck" Hunt Sr., 72, of Adelphi passed away October 6, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1948 in Hocking County to Alton and Irene (Julian) Hunt. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Theodore, Josephine, Patty and Rich Hunt and Mary Scarberry. Chuck was a retired Army Veteran and had been a recruiter for National Guard and played on many softball teams. He was a member of the American Legion, DAR, had been a mayor of Adelphi for approximately 20 years and loved being a grandpa. Chuck is survived by his wife Carolyn (Smith) Hunt, children Rebecca (Jason) Stump, Charles D. "Chip" (Julie) Hunt Jr., grandchildren Noah, Mahala, Zachary, Jordan, Katye, Ashton, Dakota and Cheyenne and by siblings Connie Hardbarger, Betty Lindsey, Phyllis Eichhorn, Doris McClure and Kay Pena. A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Sunday from noon until 2:00 p.m. Covid 19 restrictions will be observed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
