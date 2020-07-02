1/1
Charles Dale "Chuck" Kreisel
Charles Dale "Chuck" Kreisel

Chillicothe - Charles Dale "Chuck" Kreisel, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1933, the son of the late William Charles and Frances (Hemmeger) Kreisel.

Charles is survived by his children, Deborah (Randy) Browning, of Kingston, Kimberly Kreisel, of Chillicothe, Jackie Kreisel (Ron Cox), of Columbus, and Charles A. "Chuck" (Cathy) Kreisel, of Columbus; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.

In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his son, Stephen Dale Kreisel; grandsons, Brandon Browning and Joe Hensley; and 4 siblings. Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Shane Browning officiating and military honors provided by the Ross County Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will received friends on Thursday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Charles' online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
JUL
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
