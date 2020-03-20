|
|
Charles David Straight
Chillicothe - Charles David Straight, 83, of Meadow Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 1:43 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home.
Charles was born June 23, 1936 in Xenia, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Albert Straight and Lenna Christine (Brakeall) Straight. On November 5, 1960, he was united in marriage to Vivian Christine (Muncy) Straight, who survives.
Also surviving are five daughters, Rita Michelle Johnson, Lesa Kay (Brent) Vandagriff, Melissa Christine (Carrie Kushner) Straight, Tammy Wynette (Rick) French and Rebecca Susan (John) Johnson, ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother, Ronald Straight and four sisters, Mary Palmer, Beverly Folden, Karen (Darvin) Greene and Diane Vermillian.
Charles was also survived by five children from a previous marriage, Debra Ellen Schroeder, Charles David Straight, Jr., Kenneth Eugene Straight, Victoria Lynn Mueninghoff and Tina Marie Sanders-Cooper.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Roy Straight and Allen Straight and four sisters, Cindy Straight, Norma Johnson, Lenna Greene and Meloney Joy Stanley.
He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam Era and a retired corrections officer.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #142 of Waverly, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020