Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Straight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles David Straight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles David Straight Obituary
Charles David Straight

Chillicothe - Charles David Straight, 83, of Meadow Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 1:43 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home.

Charles was born June 23, 1936 in Xenia, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Albert Straight and Lenna Christine (Brakeall) Straight. On November 5, 1960, he was united in marriage to Vivian Christine (Muncy) Straight, who survives.

Also surviving are five daughters, Rita Michelle Johnson, Lesa Kay (Brent) Vandagriff, Melissa Christine (Carrie Kushner) Straight, Tammy Wynette (Rick) French and Rebecca Susan (John) Johnson, ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother, Ronald Straight and four sisters, Mary Palmer, Beverly Folden, Karen (Darvin) Greene and Diane Vermillian.

Charles was also survived by five children from a previous marriage, Debra Ellen Schroeder, Charles David Straight, Jr., Kenneth Eugene Straight, Victoria Lynn Mueninghoff and Tina Marie Sanders-Cooper.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Roy Straight and Allen Straight and four sisters, Cindy Straight, Norma Johnson, Lenna Greene and Meloney Joy Stanley.

He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam Era and a retired corrections officer.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #142 of Waverly, Ohio.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -