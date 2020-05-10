|
|
Charles E. Dennis
Chillicothe - Charles Edward "Porky" Dennis, 75, passed away on May 9, 2020, following an extended battle with cancer.
He was born April 11, 1945, in Chillicothe to the late John B. and Mary (Fisher) Dennis. In 1969, he married Terressa Myers Reep, who survives. Although they divorced, they remained very good friends.
Also surviving are his children Jenny (Dave) Lamp; Chad (Megan) Dennis; grandchildren: Benjamin and Paige Dennis; his siblings: Audrey Sparks, Michael (Cheryl) Dennis, Patrick (Bernie) Dennis, Mary Jane Rogers; sisters-in-law Judy Dennis and Joann Dennis; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers John Dennis, Jr. and Steve Dennis; and a sister Nancy Frey.
Porky retired from the CSX Railroad in 2005. He served his country in the US Air Force from 1964-1968. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and the American Legion, Post 62. Porky loved spending time with his family, playing golf and volunteering at the VA Golf Course.
The family would like to thank the Adena Cancer Center and Adena Hospice for their care and compassion.
Graveside prayers will be offered at Noon, Wednesday, May 13, in St. Margaret Cemetery, Rev. William Hahn, Celebrant, as well as a Military Honors conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2020