Charles E. Detty
Chillicothe - On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 our dad passed away from this life to his eternal home in heaven.
Charles (ED) was born in Ross County on August 26, 1928 to Charles H. and Lydia Belle Wills Detty. On April 2, 1949, he was united in marriage to C. Geraldine "Gerry" Sheets. From this union of marriage, Edgar E. (Suzanne) Detty, Carolyn (Dale) Gillette, Steven A. Detty; grandchildren, Ashley E. (Liz) Detty, Stacey (Austin) Arledge, Jeremy (best friend) Danyelle Oiler and children, Gabe and Cloie Fisher; great-granddaughter, Hailey Gillette.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Lloyd (Janet) Sheets; sister-in-law, Patty Sheets. Charles is predeceased by his parents; wife, Geraldine "Gerry"; son, Steven; granddaughter, Ashley; sisters, Erma and Eva and brother, Raymond.
Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army in January of 1946 and spent most of his time in Alaska. He was employed at the B & 0 Railroad for over 9 years and later worked at the Mead Corp. (Woodyard) retiring after 37 years.
Our dad was a wonderful dad and loved his family especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
We want to express our thanks, love and gratitude to the VA Hospital staff and nurses in Bldg. 211 1st floor. You all made our dad feel so loved and special. You treated us like we were your family and we thank you for his farewell ceremony.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery where military graveside service will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday.
"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing ." 2 Timothy: 7-8
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020