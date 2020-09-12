Charles E. Uhrig, Jr.
Chillicothe - Charles E. Uhrig, Jr., 96, of Chillicothe, died 7:20 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born September 3, 1924, in Ross County, to the late Charles E. Sr. and Ola I. Atwood Uhrig. On December 28, 1947, he married the former Anna Louise Kohn who died August 26, 1999.
Surviving are sons, Gary E. (Kathy) Uhrig, of Chillicothe Daniel L. Uhrig, of Chillicothe, David (Roxanne) Uhrig, of Kingston and Jeff (Shelly) Uhrig, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Dr. Lisa Uhrig, Nathan Uhrig, Brandee Crim, Kristin Uhrig, Sarah Uhrig, Brandon Uhrig, Hannah Uhrig, Chloe Uhrig, Derrick Uhrig, Caley Uhrig and Caden Uhrig; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Dale B., Virgil W. and Paul D. Uhrig; a sister, Delia Frances Uhrig; and infant twin brothers, Murl E. and Burl A. Uhrig.
Charles served in the United States Army's 7th Army with the 278th Combat Engineer Battalion in Europe during World War II. He landed in Normandy on D-Day Plus 4 and in addition, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was a Purple Heart recipient.
Charles retired from the former U.S. Shoe Corporation where he had worked for 42 years and had also worked at Jeff's Farm Supply for 30 years. Charles also served on the Huntington Local School's Board of Education for 32 years. He was a lifetime member of Beulah Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union and was the Bass Singer for the Uhrig Brothers Quartet for 50 years. He loved to garden and was a well known promoter of 4-H Clubs in Huntington Township.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Beulah Chapel CCCU with Rev. Bruce Viar and Rev. Aaron Long officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery where Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Guard. Friends may call at Beulah Chapel CCCU from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Mask and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Beulah Chapel CCCU 585 Chester Hill Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
