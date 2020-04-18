|
Charles Edward O'Dell
St. Petersburg FL - Charles Edward O'Dell, 85, of St. Petersburg Florida. Died April 15, 2020, of heart failure. Born in Chillicothe, Ohio in 1935. Son of Donald and Dorothy O'Dell (nee Murch). Moved to St. Petersburg, Fl. in 1959. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran and Lieutenant in the St. Petersburg Fire Department. He was a Civil Engineer, a landlord, a realtor, a scuba diver, a skier, a tennis player, and a stock car racer. Among other adventures, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, went heli-skiing in New Zealand, met a cannibal tribe in Papua, New Guinea, biked through China, and dove the Great Barrier Reef. He wrote a novel based on his adventures in Egypt. He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Delaney (Gregory), Dawn Abeita (David), Robin O'Dell, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild as well as siblings Donald, Roger, Darrell and Marilyn and scores of nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Howard. Memories of Charles can be posted at www.bit.ly/3ckfeJR.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020