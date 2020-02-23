|
|
Charles Elder
CHILLICOTHE - Charles R. Elder, 80, of Chillicothe, died February 22, 2020, following an extended illness.
He was born March 22, 1939 in Beason, WV to the late Harley and Laura Mae Simmons Elder Sr. On February 8, 1974 he married Sharon M. Park Elder, who died December 20, 2015. Survivors include his children, Carrie (Mike) Reeser, Bainbridge, Lisa (Tim Moore) Vandemark, Kingston, Gloria (Mike) O'Neill, Columbus, and Brian (Jaime) Elder, Frankfort; nine grandchildren, Josh Davis, Ashley and Abigail Stepp, Travis Elder, Chanda (Gordon) Annon, Brandon Clouser, Chelsea (Zeisler) Annon, and Tyler and Britney Coey; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marlena Elder; four brothers; and a sister.
Mr. Elder retired from Pacesetter (DuPont) and was a member of the Church of Christ-Yellowbud. He enjoyed spending time at the family homeplace in Ritchie County, WV.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Brothers Joe Jordan and Ray Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Garden. Friends may call 11:00-1:00 Wednesday at Haller's. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020