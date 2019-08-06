|
|
Charles Elliott
FRANKFORT - Charles G. Elliott, 80, of Frankfort, passed peacefully at 12:16 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019, at his residence, Owl Creek Farm, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 6, 1939 in Greenfield, OH to the late James G. and Jessie Elliott. On December 11, 1959, he married Glenda Ward, who preceded him in death in 1998. Charles is survived by his wife Janet Summers Harris; his children, Susan (Michael) Buchanan, Michael (Beverly) Elliott, and Daniel (Shannon) Elliott, and stepchildren, Tracy Diehl, Lisa (Robert) Whitten and Ryan (Freddie Richea) Harris, all of Chillicothe. Charles was blessed with grandsons Ryan (Rachel) Elliott, Tyler (Brooke) Elliott, Todd (Allysha Russell) Elliott, of Frankfort, Jason (Bridget) Buchanan, of Mesa AZ, and Jeremy (Jodie) Buchanan, of Fischer, IN; and step-grandsons, Kyle Dalrymple and Logan Whitten of Columbus, and Nick Dehl and Landon Whitten, of Chillicothe. When Charles was 70 years old, he was blessed with his only granddaughter, Macie Lynn Elliott. He was also proud to be Papaw to his great-grandchildren, Rylee, Reid, Landon, Carter, Addylin, and Demi Elliott, and Harper, Jaxon, Anderson, and Bryson Buchanan. Charles is also survived by his brother Ralph (Janet) Elliott and sister-in-law Judy Elliott, a special Aunt Betty Seymour; several nieces and nephews; and his fur buddy, Molly. In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was predeceased by a brother James Elliott, his father and mother-in-law, Homer and Gladys Ward, and L. Dow and Helen Summers.
He has had several hobbies through the years, including coon hunting, raising rabbits, greyhounds, and farming. Until is his retirement in 2001 he owned his own businesses, C & M Construction and Gourmet Central coffee shop. After retirement he enjoyed his little greenhouse, raising blackberries, making maple syrup and setting up at the Farmer's Market. Charles was a great supporter of the Ross Co. Fair and was a former 4-H advisor and loved seeing his children and grandchildren raising and showing their animals.
The family wishes to thank the therapists at Greenfield Rehab and Signature Healthcare-Chillicothe, and the nurses and aides of Heartland Hospice, for the love and care shown Charlie and the family.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call 11-1:00 Sunday at Haller's, prior to the service. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019