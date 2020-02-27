Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hysell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Hysell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles F. Hysell Obituary
Charles F. Hysell

Chillicothe - Charles F. Hysell, of Chillicothe, died Thursday morning February 27, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born November 4, 1951, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Charles and Wanda Hoffman Hysell. On July 22, 1978, he married the former Dorothy E. Green who survives.

Also surviving are several nephews and a niece including a special nephew, Josh Hysell. He was predeceased by 3 sisters.

Charles served in the United State Army during the Vietnam War. He attended High Street CCCU and had worked at CARRS.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. (today) Friday, February 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -