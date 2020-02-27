|
Charles F. Hysell
Chillicothe - Charles F. Hysell, of Chillicothe, died Thursday morning February 27, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born November 4, 1951, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Charles and Wanda Hoffman Hysell. On July 22, 1978, he married the former Dorothy E. Green who survives.
Also surviving are several nephews and a niece including a special nephew, Josh Hysell. He was predeceased by 3 sisters.
Charles served in the United State Army during the Vietnam War. He attended High Street CCCU and had worked at CARRS.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. (today) Friday, February 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020