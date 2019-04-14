Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Chillicothe - Charles Thomas Francis, 88 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Four Seasons of Washington, Washington C.H., Ohio following an extended illness. He was born September 4, 1930 in Chillicothe, the son of the late Orville and Lottie (Good) Francis. On January 29, 1949 he married Sylvia Jean Montgomery who preceded him in death on June 6, 2017.

Surviving are his sons, Donald Gene (Nita) Francis, Seven Points, TX and Ronald Dean Francis, Amarillo, TX; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Carla L. Grant, Chillicothe and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Terry Thomas Francis, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Mr. Francis was a field representative for the Sony Corporation, retiring after 23 years of service. He will be remembered as an accomplished artist and enjoyed painting with oils.

In keeping with his wishes, private services will be held at the discretion of the family.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
