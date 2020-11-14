Charles HettingerBainbridge - Charles J. "Charlie" Hettinger, 76, of Bainbridge, gained his angel wings 1:44 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.He was born March 5, 1944 in Laurelville to Frank F. Hettinger and Alice L. Roe. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Decie; his son James (and companion); daughters, Lori (Patrick) Davis, Mellissa (Norman) Hettinger-Eggart, Gyun (Byron) Woollett, and Teresa (Chuck) Jefferies; a step-son, Edward (Rebecca) Davis; 8 grandchildren, Evelyn, Deborah, Megan, Brittany, Reid, Johnny, Charles (Kati), Ceara, and Pamela; 3 great-grandchildren, Aeson, Ayla and Osha; two brothers, Edward (Pam) and George (Darlene); a sister, Adrian (Leroy) Yates; numerous nieces and nephews who consider him their second dad; and his loving and loyal service dog, Chico. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son at birth, two wives, Dorothea and Evelyn, and four brothers, Jake, Amos, Albert "Buck" and Ron.Charlie earned his GED through RCA/TCE in Circleville, where he retired in 2003. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and best friend.Family and friends may call 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of his life will be held at the family home Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Covered dishes are welcome at the home Sunday. Masked will be required at the funeral home and home, and social distancing will be maintained. Memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses at the funeral home, or home.