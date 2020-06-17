Charles "Tony" Hurles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Tony" Hurles

Chillicothe - Charles "Tony" Hurles, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 27, 1943, in Chillicothe to the late Paul "Pete" and Ruby Harper Hurles.

Surviving are children, Carla (Doug) Thompson, of Circleville, Michael Hurles, of Florida and Brett Hurles, of Chillicothe; best friend and companion, Sharon Williams; grandchildren, Meghan Moss, Lauren (Travis) Timmons, Aaron Moss, Ryan Moss, Jordan Hurles and Kaylynn Jo Hurles; a step great-grandson, Locklan Cheadle; three brothers, Marlin (June) Hurles, of Newark, OH, Harp Hurles, of Tennessee, and Bill (Leilani) Hurles, of Texas; a sister, Jean Lindsey, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Margie Peters.

Charles retired as a general manager from Paper Group Holding in Houston, TX. He was a in the Army National Guard and a member of Waverly Bible Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Hospice 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved