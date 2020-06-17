Charles "Tony" Hurles
Chillicothe - Charles "Tony" Hurles, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born May 27, 1943, in Chillicothe to the late Paul "Pete" and Ruby Harper Hurles.
Surviving are children, Carla (Doug) Thompson, of Circleville, Michael Hurles, of Florida and Brett Hurles, of Chillicothe; best friend and companion, Sharon Williams; grandchildren, Meghan Moss, Lauren (Travis) Timmons, Aaron Moss, Ryan Moss, Jordan Hurles and Kaylynn Jo Hurles; a step great-grandson, Locklan Cheadle; three brothers, Marlin (June) Hurles, of Newark, OH, Harp Hurles, of Tennessee, and Bill (Leilani) Hurles, of Texas; a sister, Jean Lindsey, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Margie Peters.
Charles retired as a general manager from Paper Group Holding in Houston, TX. He was a in the Army National Guard and a member of Waverly Bible Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Hospice 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.