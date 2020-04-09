Services
Jerry, 70, was a lifelong resident of Washington C.H., Ohio. He passed away April 4, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Jerry was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 28, 1949 to the late Charles F. Weller and Mary Ferguson Weller.He was a Business Agent and brick mason for Bricklayers Local #45, Chillicothe, Ohio, retired as a State of Ohio Corrections Officer and loved being a Little League coach.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters-in-law Vicki McKinney and Jeri Cooper, brothers-in-law Gary Cooper and Glen Geesling and two nephews.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Debi Weller. Sons, Chris (Opal) Weller of Tennessee and David Weller of Washington, C.H., Ohio. Four grandchildren, Anthony Dudley, Eric Dudley, Kaitlynn Weller and Dakota Weller. Four great-grandchildren, Riley, Justin, Reagyn and Michaela. Sister, Rhona Geesling of Washington C.H. Sister-in-law, Bobi Little of Mt. Sterling, Ohio. Many nieces and nephews and good friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please help the food pantries, Commission on Aging, or a .

Arrangements by Morrow Funeral Home
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
