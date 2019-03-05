|
|
Charles Lawhorn
Chillicothe - Charles F. Lawhorn, 90 of Chillicothe died Saturday March 2, 2019 at the Ohio State Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born April 20, 1928, in Chillicothe to the late Charles E. and Katherine (Wilhelm) Lawhorn.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Betty L. (Bettendorf) Lawhorn; daughter Catherine Lawhorn of Grove City; son and daughter in-law Thomas and Pamela Lawhorn; grandchildren Krista (Robert) Leininger of Powell, OH, Bryson Lawhorn of Chillicothe, Roger (Debra) Holt Jr. of Grove City, Lucas (Mandy) Holt of Ashville, OH, Bradley Holt of Lancaster, OH, 13 great grandchildren, and special life-long friend Joe Schumann.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Robert and Ronald Lawhorn, and son, Michael Charles Lawhorn.
Known by his many friends and family as "Charley", he enlisted in the U.S. Army the day after graduating from Chillicothe High School where he served as part of the occupied forces in Japan at the end of World War II. It was there that he began to hone his skills as a pioneer in the electronics field. This led to a long career as the Communications Supervisor for District 9 Ohio Department of
Transportation where he retired in 1988 after 30 years of service. Charley was well known in the HAM radio industry and was recognized nationally for his skills in the radio and communications field.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or burial services. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019