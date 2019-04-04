|
Charles Mask
Columbus - Charles M. Mask, 67, of Columbus, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 1, 2019, at the Mount Carmel West Hospital, following an extended illness.
He was born May 6, 1951 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Benjamin and Dorothy (Harris) Mask, Sr. But was raised by his late grandmother Esther Adams Harris.
Surviving is his daughter Rayshawna Mask, of Chillicothe; his brother and sister-in-law, Benjamin (Worletta) Mask, Jr., of Columbus; three special friends, Don Madden, of Chillicothe, Tony Mason, of Columbus, and Pastor Michael D. Reeves, also of Columbus; as well as numerous other extended family members.
Charles was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1971. He went on to become a Sheriff's Deputy and worked until his retirement in 2006. He was a former member of the Original Glorious Church of God in Christ in Chillicothe and affiliated with Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church of Columbus, Ohio. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and practiced Kosotume Dojo. He was a 2 times national champion of karate in 1974 and 1975.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Obadiah E. Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Friday at the Haller Funeral Home.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019