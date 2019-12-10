Services
Chillicothe - Charles Howard McCain, 89, of Chillicothe, died 9:32 am Monday, December 9, 2019 at National Church Residences-Chillicothe, following a brief illness.

He was born July 26, 1930 in New York, NY to the late Charles H. and Jane McElroy McCain. On November 17, 1990 he married Ardis LaRue, who survives. Also surviving are three children, Dr. Elizabeth (Kent Semendinger) McCain, Charles Howard (Karen Loop) McCain III, and Ann (Steve) Clemente; two step-children, Mark (Fennis) Robinson and Morgan (Kim) Roderick; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Eleanor) McCain; and numerous extended family members.

Mr. McCain was a US Navy veteran and retired from Xerox in 1985. He attended the Rochester Institute for American Craftsman and was a highly skilled fine furniture craftsman. He was a founder of the Norman Howard School, a school for those with learning disabilities in New York state. He served as an Elder in the Presbyterian church, was a member of the Goodwill Board of Directors for twelve years in Georgia, and a Rotarian.

Military graveside services will be scheduled at a later date in St. Louis, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe Morning Rotary Club, C/O WSSR, 213 S. Paint St., or First Presbyterian Church, 13 Mead Dr., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
