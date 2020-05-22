|
Charles R. Dotson
Hillsboro - Charles R Dotson, 71, of Hillsboro formerly of Chillicothe, died 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born March 30, 1949, in Knockemstiff, to the late Norman W. and Grace V. King Dotson.
Surviving are a son from a previous marriage, Shannon; brothers, Greg William Dotson, of Hillsboro and Steve Wayne Dotson, of Belleview, KY; sisters, Shirley (Don) Thompson, of Ottway, Judi Johnson, of Chillicothe ad Kathy (Joe) Crytser, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; his cat, Nosey; and dog, Tippie.
Roger served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Chillicothe VA Medical Center following 32 years of service. Roger was a longtime member of AA, was avid pool player and loved hiking, fishing and taking long drives across the country enjoying the scenery and nature.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 in South Salem Cemetery with Pastor Daniel DeGarmo officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a private viewing will be held for immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020