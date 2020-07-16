Charles R. McIver
Chillicothe - Charles R. "Rick" McIver, 62, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday July 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 13, 1958 in Richland, SC to George Charles and Betty (Smith) McIver. On October 20, 2018 he married Leona Bobo, who survives.
Also surviving are his children; Joi (Brian) Wolfe, Medford, MA, Charles Sweatt, Gaston, SC, Jenna (Matthew) Spencer, GA, David (Amanda) Pontious, Jr., Waverly, 2 special children whom he helped raise; Travis Robson and Amy Grigsby, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren including a special great-granddaughter; Krystal Butcher, special sisters-in-law; Tracey Peake, Lorna Ison (Sis), and Shirley Ratcliff (Sis), special brothers-in-law; Duane Ison and Roger Ratcliff, and close friends; Pam Rhoades, Bill Pinney, and Monena McCarty. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 siblings, Jeff, Joi, and Jill.
Rick was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was active in the trucking industry for many years for MJM Express. He was a member of the American Legion Squad 62 and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home. His online memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
