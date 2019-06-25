Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Charles Spindler


Charles Spindler
Charles Spindler Obituary
Charles Spindler

CHILLICOTHE - Charles Edwin Spindler, 81, of Chillicothe, died 3:41 am, Monday, June 24, 2019, at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born February 23, 1938 in Chillicothe to the late Charles O. and Georgia I. Reinhart Spindler. On August 2, 1958 he married Ruth Ann Cottrill, who survives. Also surviving are his two sons, Charles A. (Sherry) Spindler, of Chillicothe, and Randy L. Spindler, of Pickerington; two grandchildren, Benjamin Michael and Nathan Ryan Spindler, a daughter-in-law, Lori Spindler, of Chillicothe; and special friends, John and Michele Fitzpatrick.

Charles retired from Sears Customer Service following 28 years with the company. He enjoyed woodworking.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call5-7 pm Wednesday at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 25, 2019
