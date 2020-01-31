|
Charles Tackett
Bainbridge - Charles Tackett, Jr., born August 20, 1965 to Charles, Sr. and Anita (Werner) Tackett in Berlin, Germany, went to be with the Lord January 30, 2020.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Maxine (Hamilton) Tackett, daughter, Michelle (Aaron) Routte, son, Andrew, granddaughters, Carly "Peanut" and Isabella "Pumpkin" Routte, father, Charles Tackett, Sr., and siblings, Arlie, Rick and Vanessa.
Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Gerda (Warner) Tackett, in-laws, Charlie and Etherine Hamilton, maternal grandparents, Hans and Margerite Werner, paternal grandparents, Arlie and Kate Tackett, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor Mack Walk officiating. Burial will follow in Denver Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4 - 8 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020