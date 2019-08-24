|
|
Charles W. Fout
Frankfort - Charles W. Fout, 80, of Frankfort, died at 6:12 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born on January 28, 1939 in Ross County, the son of the late William and Lenora Buck Fout.
He is survived by four sons, Kevin (Becky) Fout of Frankfort, Tim (Alice) Fout of Washington Court House, Chris (Laurie) Fout of Clarksburg, Justin (Charmarie) Fout of Chillicothe, eight grandchildren, Meghan, Ben, Heather, Ryan, Jennifer, Logan, Zach, Ryan, ten great-grandchildren, five sisters, Martha (Joe) Posey of Greenfield, Janet (Ralph) Elliott of Chillicothe, Sharon (Mitchell) McCray of Brook Park, Mary Miller of Frankfort, Vicky (Gary) Merriman of Jeffersonville, and his dogs, Otey, and Lily Mae. He was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Fout, and his special companion, Karen Fout.
Charles was a 1958 graduate of Frankfort High School, and a veteran of the United States Army. Charles worked as a carpenter for Huddleston, Chillicothe. He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed watching his grandkid's ballgames. He was an avid sports fan, and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cincinnati Reds. Charles was a member of the Joseph Ellsworth White Post 483 Frankfort American Legion, and the Carpenter's Union.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends are invited to visit with the Fout family at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 5 to 7p.m.. Those wishing to sign Charles's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019