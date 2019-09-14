Services
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:45 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles W. "Bill" Wood


1945 - 2019
- - Charles W. "Bill" Wood passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 14, 1945 to the late Charles A. and Frances M. (Patrick) Wood. He was a 1963 graduate of Logan Elm High School. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army 82nd Airborne from 1965-1968. After the military Bill worked at Boggs Chevrolet as a master mechanic for 37 years. He raised and raced homing pigeons for many years and still enjoyed watching and feeding the backyard birds. At other times in his life, he liked to mountain bike and took up snowboarding at age 57. Whatever he did he went above and beyond, be it his work or his play. Bill was a member of the Roundtown Cruisers Car Club, the American Legion Post in Kingston and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved dog Maximus. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Sharon (Dawson) Wood; sister, Mary Kay Wood; children, Megan (Chris) Martin, Anthony Wood, Regina (Justin) Vannoy and Brenna (Frank) Zane; 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and 3 more joining the family soon. Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a 7:45 pm prayer service at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 E. Main Street, Circleville where a memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Fr Ted Machnik will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Please leave fond memories of Bill at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
