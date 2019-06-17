|
|
Charles Ward
Bourneville - Charles Robert Ward, 90, of Bourneville, passed away early Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born April 1, 1929 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Thomas and Rhoda (Davis) Ward. On November 19, 1954, he married Iris Mae (Marsh) Ward, and together they shared nearly 60 years of marriage before her passing on June 28, 2014.
Surviving are their children, Peggy Kimberlin, Robert (Becky) Ward, and Peter "Pete" (Suzy) Ward; their grandchildren, Hannah (Josh) Wood, Abby (Chris) Shoemaker, Meggan (Sarah) Willmann-Ward; Benjamin (Jennifer) Ward, Ian Ward, and Callie Ward; great-grandchildren, Keith Morgan, Zoe Wood, Hope Iris Lucille Rose Shoemaker, and Lily Grace Ward; and three step-great-grandchildren, Christian, Briana, and Noah Fetters. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, George Kimberlin, his siblings, Mabel Hall, Helen Downs, Ruth Kellough, Vernon Ward, George Ward, Lloyd Ward, Floyd Ward, and three infant brothers.
Charlie was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army. He went on to work at the Mead Paper Company for 38 years before his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post 62, AmVets Post 4, VFW Post 108, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, DAV, and the United Paper Workers Local 731. He was also a 10 year office holder for the Ross Co. Veterans Service Commission. In his free time, he enjoyed being a coach in little league for 5 years, and the pony league for 2 years. He especially loved going cat fishing at Rocky Fork and was an avid bowler in the Mead bowling league.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home. Military graveside honors conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Wednesday from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 17, 2019