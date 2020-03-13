Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie D. Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie D. Nichols Obituary
Charlie D. Nichols

Kingston - Charlie D. Nichols, 85, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at Brown Memorial Home, Circleville, holding his daughter, Teresa's, hand. Charlie was born on December 9, 1934, in Greenup, Kentucky, the son of the late Otto and Ethel (Mullins) Nichols. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Fetters) Nichols in 2015; one sister, and two brothers.

Charlie is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Joe) Destro, Teresa (Steve) Wills, Cindy (Lynn) Hohenstein, and Kim Thomas; son, Roger Nichols; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; one sister; and one brother.

Charlie graduated from 1953 graduate of Kingston High School, worked at DuPont, served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, and served on the Green Township Fire Department. He was a very hard worker and avid fisherman. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, and loved ones. The family would like to thank Brown Memorial Home for the love and care given to our father during his stay.

Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences can be made on Charlie's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -