Charlotte' Wolford
CHILLICOTHE - Charlotte Anne Wolford, 70, of Chillicothe, died 8:35 am, March 31, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.
She was born June 26, 1949 in Ross Co. to the late Richard and Phyllis Downs Newton. Survivors include her husband, Carson Wolford; three children, Jim (Cindy) Hawthorne, Jackie (Mike) Downs, and Stacy Jo Hawk-Wolford, all of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Brooke (Seth) Brown, Cordell Hawthorne, Josh (Nicki) Downs, Landis Downs, Marissa Downs, and Amanda Bowers; 6 great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Dustin Cousins; a special great-niece, Brianna Cousins; and two siblings, Bev Cousins and Ron Newton.
Mrs. Wolford loved attending yard sales, and enjoyed flowers and bird watching. Family members cherished the home sewn quilts she made for them. Everyone who knew her recognized her as a real spitfire.
The family would like to thank Adena Hospice for their excellent care, and ask that memorial contributions be made to the Adena Health Foundation, Friends of Hospice, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020