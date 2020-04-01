Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte' Wolford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte' Wolford


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte' Wolford Obituary
Charlotte' Wolford

CHILLICOTHE - Charlotte Anne Wolford, 70, of Chillicothe, died 8:35 am, March 31, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born June 26, 1949 in Ross Co. to the late Richard and Phyllis Downs Newton. Survivors include her husband, Carson Wolford; three children, Jim (Cindy) Hawthorne, Jackie (Mike) Downs, and Stacy Jo Hawk-Wolford, all of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Brooke (Seth) Brown, Cordell Hawthorne, Josh (Nicki) Downs, Landis Downs, Marissa Downs, and Amanda Bowers; 6 great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Dustin Cousins; a special great-niece, Brianna Cousins; and two siblings, Bev Cousins and Ron Newton.

Mrs. Wolford loved attending yard sales, and enjoyed flowers and bird watching. Family members cherished the home sewn quilts she made for them. Everyone who knew her recognized her as a real spitfire.

The family would like to thank Adena Hospice for their excellent care, and ask that memorial contributions be made to the Adena Health Foundation, Friends of Hospice, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte''s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -