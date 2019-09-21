|
Chase Holden Scott
Kingston - Chase Holden Scott, 30, of Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
Chase is survived by his fiance, Courtney Frey; son, Braxton Carter Scott; mother, Deidre (John) Rowland; father, Chancey Scott; sister, Tori (Kannon) Strausbaugh; brother, Tanner Sever; nephews, Beckham & Ellis; grandparents, Larry & Nancy Staffin, Linda Oyer and Donald & Susan Scott; extended siblings, Taylor & Tyler; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his Really Recovered Family.
Chase was unconditionally loved and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Kingston with Ken Hawkins, of Really Recovered, officiating
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Really Recovered, PO Box 673, Wadsworth, OH 44282. The Ebright Funeral Home of Frankfort is assisting the family. Those wishing to sign Chase's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019