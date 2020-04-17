|
Chelsy Lemaster
CHILLICOTHE - Chelsy R. Lemaster, 31, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly April 15, 2020.
She was born March 13, 1989 in Chillicothe to David S. Cottrill and Susan M. Lemaster, who survive. Also surviving are two daughters, Delayna and Coralynn Cousins; three siblings, Kelly Lemaster, Cory Vickers, and Corey Jackson; three grandparents, Larry Turner, Larry Kingery, and Carol Cottrill; aunts, Francine Remy, June Bethel, Rachel Lemaster, Nicol Kellough and Shannon Cottrill; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother, Elijah Cottrill; grandparents, Coral Turner, Frank Lemaster, Carolyn Kingery, Nate Edgington, and Ching Cottrill; and an aunt, Judy Lambert.
Chelsy was a server at Texas Roadhouse, and formerly at Tumbleweed. Her children were the love of her life, and she was known to light up a room with her smile when she entered.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 23, 2020 in Twin Township Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Haller Funeral Home, online on her obituary page, or mailed to 1661 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601, to help with final expenses. Her online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020