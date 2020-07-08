1/1
Chenelle Tyler
Chenelle Tyler

CHILLICOTHE - Chenelle Lynn Tyler, 28, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly July 1, 2020.

She was born October 15, 1991 in Chillicothe to Charles Phillip Tyler and Monica Lee Sewards. In addition to her parents, survivors include two children, Raechenia Ocasio and Jayvionna Tyler; two sisters, Latashia (Estil) Sewards-Harris, of Chillicothe and Crystal Tyler, of Florida; a brother, Charles "Phil" Tyler Jr., of Chillicothe; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by three grandparents, Robert and Edith Sewards, and Marvin Tyler; and a niece, Asiana Tyler.

Chenelle loved the outdoors, especially fishing.

There will be no funeral services. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
