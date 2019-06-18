Services
Cherry Watrous Obituary
Cherry Watrous

Richmond Dale - Cherry Elizabeth Watrous, 76, of Richmond Dale, passed away Thursday evening, June 13, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 3, 1942 in Nottingham, England to Gerard Thompson and Olive Hilda (Scroxton) Sumpton.

Surviving are her three children, Mark, Christian, and David; three grandchildren, Desiree, Jared, and Brandon; one great-granddaughter, Madelyn; as well as one sister, Denise.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in San Jose, California.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 18, 2019
