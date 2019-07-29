|
Cheryl L. Marsh
Kingston - Cheryl L. Marsh, 49, of Kingston, died 7:40 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus following an extended illness.
She was born June 13, 1970, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to William and Mabel Adkins Dudding.
Surviving are her daughter, Meri Outen, at home; mother, Mabel Dudding, of Kingston; and a sister, Mary (Joe) Jenkins, of Hallsville. She was predeceased by her father, William Dudding.
Cheryl had worked as a Barber at Zane Plaza Barber Shop and had also worked at L Brands Warehouse in Reynoldsburg for 15 years. Cheryl enjoyed cross stitch, making jewelry, and crossword puzzles.
A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. There will be no calling hours. In keeping with her wishes, Cheryl will be cremated.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 29, 2019