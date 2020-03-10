|
|
Chester A. Austin
Chillicothe - Chester A. Austin, 78, died at 3:25am March 7, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
He was born October 2, 1941, in Chillicothe, to the late Hobart P. and Grace (Keel) Austin. On October 11, 1969, he married the former Donna M. Byrd, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter Deanna M. Austin, of Chillicothe; a brother William Hill of Indianapolis, IN; sisters: Mary Howard of London, OH; Lavetta (Ron) Cousins, Lucille (Bill) Lee, Nedra (Dana) Valentine and Christina Duncan, all of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Hobart Austin, Jr., Russell Austin, Harold Austin; and a sister Norma Smith.
Mr. Austin retired from the VA Medical Center where he worked in dietetics. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the US Air Force and a faithful member of Christian Life Tabernacle Church, where he served as an usher. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers of: Adena Health System and Palliative Care, Heartland of Chillicothe and the VA Hospice for their care.
A Celebration of Life will be held Noon Thursday, March 12, at Christian Life Tabernacle Church, 3017 Egypt Pike, with Rev. Phillip Rutherford officiating. Military Graveside services will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11am until Noon Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VA Medical Center Hospice Services, 17273 State Route 104, Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020