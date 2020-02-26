|
Cheyenne M. Roush
Chillicothe - Cheyenne M. Roush, 64, died at 2:08pm February 24, at Hospice of Central Ohio following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born February 8, 1956, in Chillicothe to the late Junior and Shirley (Cox) Schrake. On March 14, 1974, she married Kenneth L. Roush, who survives.
Also surviving are their children: Brian (Robin) Roush, Amanda Kinsel, all of Chillicothe; Justin Roush, of Florida; grandchildren: Nickoluas, Jacob, Kody and Fisher Kinsel, and Kayla (Tyler) Kelley; great-grandchildren: Danielle & Kailee; her brother Mike (Kyla) Schrake; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Martha Roush.
Cheyenne was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1974, and was the jewelry department supervisor at Kohl's.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020