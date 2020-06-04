Chlkuita Gollita Burns



Hillsboro - Chlkuita Gollita Burns, age 59, of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born March 15, 1961 in Hillsboro the daughter of the late William and Myrtle "Pudge" (Kittrell) Jackson. She was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Chillicothe. She enjoyed going to yard sales and she loved spending time with all her friends, family, and grandchildren. Chlkuita is survived by her husband, Ricky Burns of Hillsboro; four children, Ricky Burns Jr. of Hillsboro, Skylar (Samantha) Burns of Oakville, Ontario, Brittany Burns of Hillsboro, Olivia (Brandon) Burns of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, Jacob Doyal, Alexis Burns, Brooklyn Burns, Bentley Burns, Charlye Fuller, Brandon Fuller II, Trytton Fuller and Brayden Fuller; five sisters, Maria (Lonnie) Curtis of Hillsboro, Rosita (Les) Curtis of Hillsboro, Angela (Lawrence) McCathron of Dayton, Lukuita Jackson of Wilmington and Kachina (Brandon) Buck of Wisconsin; a brother, Andrew Jackson II of Wilmington; six brothers-in-law, Glenn Burns of Hillsboro, Terry Burns of Columbus, Kevin Burns of Wilmington, Craig (Mona Lisa) Burns of Massachusetts, Brad (Adrienna) Burns of Illinois and Kyle Burns of Dayton; five sisters-in-law, Sharon Burns of Hillsboro, Tonya Burns of Hillsboro, Connie (Keith) Burns-Waller of Cincinnati, Francine Burns of Cincinnati, Rev. Patricia Burns of Hillsboro and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Martino Jackson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Maggie Burns; four brothers-in-law, Lonnie Burns, Kenny Burns, Barry Burns, Monte Burns and a nephew, Stanley Burns. Visitation (with social distancing observed) will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. following visitation on Saturday June 6th at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church. Rev. Patricia Burns will be officiating. Burial will follow services in the Hillsboro Cemetery. The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc









