Christian L. Cheeseman
Chillicothe - Christian L. Cheeseman, 77, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly at 6:07pm Saturday, March 28, at Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born January 13, 1943, in Piqua, OH to the late Ernest and Sarah Ellen (Blaine) Cheeseman. On June 12, 1966, he married the former Karen S. Ward.
Chris will be sadly missed by his wife, Karen; his daughters and sons-in-law: Freda L. Baker, Christina S. (Daniel) Wolford, and Roberta E. (Clyde) Stonerock; grandchildren: Sarah G. (Marvin) Hebb, Kaitlyn E. Wolford, Gabrielle R. Wolford, Danielle L. Wolford and Brennan L. Stonerock; great-grandchildren Audrey and Jayden Hebb; and a brother Timothy Cheeseman. He was predeceased by sisters: Rebecca Broaddus and Martha Lacey; and brothers: David, James, Richard and Luther Cheeseman; and an infant brother.
Chris was a graduate of Paint Valley High School, Class of 1963. He worked as the manager of the Cavalier Skating Rink and attended Acts Believe Church. He enjoyed woodworking, spending time outdoors and riding motorcycles.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public graveside service will be held at 2pm Wednesday at Grandview Cemetery with Pastor B. Jay Dailey officiating. His online tribute video and guestbook are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020