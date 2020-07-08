1/1
Christina L. Underwood
Christina L. Underwood

Chillicothe - Christina L. Underwood, 67, died at her residence on July 4, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was born July 7, 1952, in Greenfield, OH, to the late Dale B. and Belle A. (Nevin) Smith.

Survivors include her daughter Angela Grantham, of Chillicothe; son Timothy (Cassi) Underwood, of Jacksonville, FL; 5 grandchildren: Corey Vannest, Branten Barton, Ryan Nolen, Railey Nolen, and Kyla Underwood; and 2 great-grandchildren: Ryder and Aedion Barton. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Rick Smith and Tim Mallow.

At her request, cremation services will be held under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
