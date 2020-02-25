Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Hertenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Marie Hertenstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina Marie Hertenstein Obituary
Christina Marie Hertenstein, 41, of Chillicothe, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 in Circleville as the result of an automobile accident.

She was born February 4, 1979, in Chillicothe to David and Connie Harris Hertenstein.

Surviving are parents, Roger and Connie Sanford, of Chillicothe and father and stepmother, David and Teresa Hertenstein; half-brother, Brian Hertenstein, of Chillicothe; three sisters, Dawn Roberts, Heaven Hertenstein and Lauren Sanford, all of Chillicothe; best friends, Kim and Clyde Rodgers, of Piketon; a niece, Shyann Keller; nephews, Levi, Dustin and Dakota Keller, Jacob and Tucker Roberts, and Cameryn Reed, all of whom she loved dearly; aunt and uncle, Donna and Lonnie Keller, of Chillicothe and Robert Sanford. She was predeceased by her stepmother, Melody Hertenstein whom she dearly loved.

Christina loved playing Bingo and attended First Freewill Baptist Church.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mitch Salyers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Friday.

You may sign her online register at

www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -