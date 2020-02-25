|
Christina Marie Hertenstein, 41, of Chillicothe, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 in Circleville as the result of an automobile accident.
She was born February 4, 1979, in Chillicothe to David and Connie Harris Hertenstein.
Surviving are parents, Roger and Connie Sanford, of Chillicothe and father and stepmother, David and Teresa Hertenstein; half-brother, Brian Hertenstein, of Chillicothe; three sisters, Dawn Roberts, Heaven Hertenstein and Lauren Sanford, all of Chillicothe; best friends, Kim and Clyde Rodgers, of Piketon; a niece, Shyann Keller; nephews, Levi, Dustin and Dakota Keller, Jacob and Tucker Roberts, and Cameryn Reed, all of whom she loved dearly; aunt and uncle, Donna and Lonnie Keller, of Chillicothe and Robert Sanford. She was predeceased by her stepmother, Melody Hertenstein whom she dearly loved.
Christina loved playing Bingo and attended First Freewill Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mitch Salyers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020