Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Stultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Ellen Stultz


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Ellen Stultz Obituary
Christine Ellen Stultz

Columbus - Christine Ellen Stultz, 57, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, following a brave battle with cancer.

Christine was born April 3, 1962 to Gordon and Marjorie (Jones) Wall. She was married to her devoted husband, Donald Stultz, for 36 years.

Christine enjoyed having fun and living in the moment. She delighted in a good bargain, finding antiques to restore or transform, and had a gift with seeing the potential in most things, even if others thought it was more work than just a little bit of "elbow grease". Christine was a big dreamer and hard work didn't deter her. Actually, others saying that she couldn't do something often empowered her more. She graduated from Pickerington High School and was employed by Bell Labs as a drafter, where she met her husband, Pete. She pursued a degree in cosmetology and graduated from the Ohio State School of Cosmetology in 1985. She worked a short time before she decided to stay home and raise her children. Christine enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling. A favorite place of hers was Indian Lake, where she continued to spend time up until her last days. Despite difficult cancer treatments, cancer did not steal her joy.

Christine will be deeply missed by her mother Marjorie Wall, husband, Pete, children, Ashlie (Craig) Kempton, Logan (Misty) Stultz; 8 Grandchildren: Ethan, Ayden, Maddox, Emerson, Kamden, Lainey, Lola Christine, and Wyatt; father-in-law William Stultz; siblings Kevin (Bunnie) Wall and James wall; siblings-in-law Gloria Stultz, Sue (Jeff) Eing, and Doug (Sandy) Stultz along with many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends..

Christine was preceded in death by her father, Gordon (92), and Mother-in-law, Betty (89).

Visitation will be October 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. To leave condolences with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now