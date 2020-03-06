Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
First Presbyterian Church - Fellowship Hall
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine R. Allen


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Christine R. Allen Obituary
Christine R. Allen

Lima - Christine R. Pelletier Allen, 40, of Lima, died 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in St. Rita's Hospital, Lima unexpectedly.

She was born October 1, 1979, in Chillicothe, to Clifford J. Jr. and Elizabeth A. Sommers Pelletier.

Surviving are her husband, James B. Allen, Defiance, OH; mother, Elizabeth Robbins, of Chillicothe; children, Chloe Carroll, of Chillicothe, Caleb Westfall, of Columbus, Cora Pelletier, of Kingston, Christian Carter, of Chillicothe and Charleigh Allen, of Lima; grandparents, Vitura Sommers, of Chillicothe, JoAnne Pelletier, of Chillicothe and Geraldine Robbins, of Texas; a brother, Clayton M. Long, of Japan; sisters, Audrey S. (Joe) Barker, of Kingston, Casey J. (Miranda) DeMint, of Chillicothe, Jennifer L. Robbins, of Florida and Amanda M. (Bob Archer) Robbins, of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Michelle Pelletier; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Clifford J. Pelletier, Jr.; a brother, Clifford J. Pelletier, III; stepfather, Gary A. Robbins; and grandparents, Clifford J. Pelletier, Sr., James L. Sommers and Richard Robbins.

Christine was baptized at Frankfort Presbyterian Church and was a member of the former Bethel United Methodist Church. She was a 1997 graduate of Chillicothe High School and had attended Ohio University. Christine was a manager at the former Bavarian Toy Works.

A celebration of her life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the First Presbyterian Church in Chillicothe. An additional time of sharing will immediately follow the service in the Church's fellowship hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -