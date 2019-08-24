|
|
Christopher E. Johnson
Bainbridge - Christopher E. Johnson, 58, of Bainbridge, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born December 25, 1960, in Ross County to Earl Johnson and Betty Blazer.
In addition to his father, Earl Johnson, of Chillicothe he is survived by children, Larry Johnson, of Frankfort, Christian (Ashley) Johnson, of Chillicothe, Justin E. Johnson, of Frankfort, Lynzie Johnson, of Bainbridge, Whitney Bryson, of Mechanicsburg, and Cayla Johnson, of Portsmouth; several grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Simpson, of Chillicothe and Candy Johnson, of Florida. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 4560 to help with expenses.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019