Christopher J. Detty
Chillicothe - Christopher J. Detty, 48, of Chillicothe, died Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 in Valley View Care Center, Frankfort following an extended illness.
He was born January 21, 1972 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Raymond R. and Edna Hollis Detty.
Surviving are sons, Russell M. Detty and Caleb Detty, both of Massieville and a brother, Mark Detty, of Chillicothe. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael Craig Detty and a sister, Cindy Hurley.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Leonard Roop officiating. There will be no calling hours.
