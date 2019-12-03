Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Christy Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christy Jordan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christy Jordan Obituary
Christy Jordan

Chillicothe - Christy L. Jordan, 45, went to be with the Lord at 3:50pm December 2, 2019, following an extended illness.

She was born June 2, 1974, in Louisville, KY, to Bill L. and Emily C. (Sprott) Wellman, who survive and reside in Jackson, OH. On July 28, 2001, she married Kirk E. Jordan, also surviving.

In addition to her husband and parents, survivors include sons Andrew and Matthew Jordan, both of Chillicothe; Jeremiah Jordan, Florida; granddaughter Stella Jordan, Florida; her mother-in-law Sandra Wilson and father-in-law Gary Jordan, both of Chillicothe; sisters Vicky (Toby) Fout, Columbus; Allison (John) Current, of Jackson, OH; several nieces and nephews, many beloved friends and co-workers from Huntington School District, who were like family to her.

Christy earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ohio University and Master's Degree from University of Rio Grande. She was a teacher in the Huntington School District, most recently teaching fourth grade science. She was also a Cub Scout Master, Troop 5009, for over 10 years and a member of Open Door Church..

Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, December 6, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with her father, Brother Bill Wellman officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Twp. Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stefanie Spielman Fund, c/o Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221. Her online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -