Cindy Lou Skaggs
Bainbridge - Cindy Lou Skaggs 58 of Bainbridge past from this life Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home. She was born May 2, 1962 the daughter of Mary L. Skaggs and the late James A. Skaggs.
She is survived by her mother; sisters Brenda Cooper, Carol (Wade) Darr, Dottie (Mark) James and Paula (David) Fowler; nieces Crystal Conaway, Desiree and Danielle Fowler; nephews Dusty Darr and Cody James; great nieces and nephews Grant Darr, Ely Conaway, Bentley Fowler, Amanda Conaway and Alli Darr. She was preceded in death by her father James; grandparents William and Mildred (Jenkins) Skaggs, McKinley Meadows and Thelma (Price) Younker.
Cindy loved doing puzzle books and watching TV. She was also an avid Ohio State Fan.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Mike Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with Cindy's family from 11 am until the time of service Saturday at the Funeral Home. In accordance to CDC Guidelines: there will be a limited number of seats available, social distancing will be maintained, and face masks are strongly encouraged. Those wishing to sign her online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.