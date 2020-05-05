|
|
Claradene Kearns
Cairo, GA - Claradene Kearns, 98, of Cairo, GA, passed away at home in Cairo, GA, on Friday, May 1, 2020 following an extended illness.
Mrs. Kearns was born on March 31, 1922, in Chillicothe, OH, to the late David Luth Rice and Blanche Shoemaker Rice. One December 7, 1941, she married Benjamin F. Kearns, who preceded her in death on November 12, 1981. She worked with Sears, Roebuck and Company in sales for many years. Later she was a teacher's assistant at Washington Middle School and Southside Elementary School. Claradene was a loving mother and homemaker.
Survivors include: children, Sharon Lonkani (Jairam) of Tallahassee, FL, Sandra Ritenour of Chillicothe, OH; grandchildren, Melanie Lonkani of Tallahassee, FL, Krishna Lonkani (Beverly) of Tallahassee, FL, Dave Lonkani (Suny) of San Francisco, CA, Holly Hooks (Mark) of Chillicothe, OH, Laura Hollis (Don) of Chillicothe, OH, Mark Ritenour (Angela) of Chillicothe, OH; great-grandchildren, Bela Afman of Tallahassee, FL, Otto Lonkani of San Francisco, CA, Ahgo Lonkani of San Francisco, CA, Jessica Braswell (Josh) of Crawfordville, FL, Nicholas Hooks (Maryellen), Shawn Lowe, Sierra Jordan (Dylan) and Matthew Hollis, all of Chillicothe, OH, Samantha Hollis and fiancé, Blu Fuller, of Circleville; great-great-grandchildren, Sebastian Crowe, Gregg Crowe, both of Crawfordville, FL, Benjamin Hooks, Isaiah Hooks, Christian Hooks, Lyla Hooks and Alexander Ritenour, all of Chillicothe, OH, twin great-great granddaughters, Marissa and Arietta Fuller, both of Circleville, Addy Jordan and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; son-in-law, Albert Ritenour; great-grandson, Christopher Fellenstein; brothers, George W. Rice (Dorothy), Phillip Rice (June) and David Rice; and a sister, Louise Campbell (Wilbur).
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Hallsville Cemetery with Mark Hooks officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020