Clarence August Hirsch
Indianapolis - Clarence August Hirsch, 80, passed away at home with his family on Sunday, February 10th, 2019. He was the son of Leo and Theresa Hirsch and grew up on a fruit farm in Chillicothe, Ohio. It was a wonderful life of working together, sharing, and having fun with his siblings Cecelia, Jack, Agnes, Frank, Bernard and Rita. It set the tone for his life. He has been deeply respected and loved by his wife of 55 years, Linda, and by their sons Joe and Jack, and daughters Susan (John Hesch) Hirsch and Sarah (Steve Miller) Hirsch. His six grandchildren all adore him. His family were everything to him. His gentleness, kindness, good nature, faith and compassion were appreciated by all who knew him.
He attended Xavier University, received his PhD from the University of Louisville, and was employed as an organic chemist and project manager by Eli Lilly for 26 years. He was an avid tennis player and Master Gardener, and loved running on the beach in Florida.
Clarence was an active parishioner of Saint Pius X Catholic Church for 45 years. After retirement, the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry became a major focus in his life and he eventually was part of a three-person team who managed it for 10 years. He had so much fun with the many volunteers and clients he came to know there! Donations may be made to purchase food for the 360 medically home-bound persons who receive weekly home deliveries, a part of the 3,500 families served. Donations can be mailed to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 3001 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 18th, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46240, with additional visitation beginning at 10:30am and leading up to the time of mass.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019